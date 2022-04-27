Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ondo state house of assembly member chased from Owo town for alleged poor performance (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A member of Ondo state house of assembly was reportedly chased from Owo town over alleged poor performance.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Ondo youths chase lawmaker, aides out of constituency over poor performance in Owo [Video] Daily Post:
2023: Ondo youths chase lawmaker, aides out of constituency over poor performance in Owo [Video]
Ondo House Of Assembly Member Chased From His Home Town For Poor Performance (Video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Ondo House Of Assembly Member Chased From His Home Town For Poor Performance (Video)
Youth chase away member of the Ondo State House of Assembly for alleged poor representation in Owo Instablog 9ja:
Youth chase away member of the Ondo State House of Assembly for alleged poor representation in Owo
2023: Ondo youths chase lawmaker, aides out of constituency over poor performance in Owo Within Nigeria:
2023: Ondo youths chase lawmaker, aides out of constituency over poor performance in Owo
Angry Residents Chase Ondo State House Of Assembly Member From Owo Town Over Alleged Poor Performance (Video) Tori News:
Angry Residents Chase Ondo State House Of Assembly Member From Owo Town Over Alleged Poor Performance (Video)


   More Picks
1 Reps Summon Trade Ministry Officials Over MTN N2.6trn Tax Evasion Claims - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
2 Wizkid To Headline 'Rolling Loud' Festival Alongside Dave & Future | SEE LINE-UP - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
3 ‘Osinbajo has paid his dues, he should be next president’ – Alake of Egbaland - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 Russia cuts natural gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Poland — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
5 Police arrest hunter who allegedly shot, killed 78-year-old Imam in Osun - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 Defection crisis: Adamawa Assembly removes PDP member who defected to APC - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
8 Presidency: Keep off Southeast, you denied being Igbo man – IPOB warns Wike - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Multi-billion Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info