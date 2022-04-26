Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Burna Boy Rewrites History As He Sells Out Madison Square Garden | SEE DETAILS
Not Just OK
- African giant Burna Boy redefined the history of African and Nigerian music as he sells out the Madison Square Garden. Read!
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
Burna Boy becomes first African to sell out Madison Square Garden
The Will:
Burna Boy Becomes First African To Sell out Madison Square Garden
Mp3 Bullet:
Burna Boy becomes the first Nigerian artiste to sell out Madison Square
Jaguda.com:
Burna Boy Makes History Again, Becomes First African Artiste To Sell Out Madison Square Garden
News Breakers:
Burna Boy Announces Livestream for Historic Madison Square Garden Debut Concert – Rolling Stone
GL Trends:
Burna Boy is the first Nigerian musician to sell out Madison Square Garden.
Naija on Point:
Burna Boy Makes History, Becomes First African Artist To Sell Out Madison Square Garden
More Picks
1
Show Of Shame: One Dead As Policemen Clash With Civil Defence Operatives In Imo -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
2
Reps Summon Trade Ministry Officials Over MTN N2.6trn Tax Evasion Claims -
Channels Television,
16 hours ago
3
$418m Paris Club debt deductions: 36 govs take Buhari, Attorney-Gen, DMO, others to court -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
4
ASUU: I have done what Napoleon couldn’t do – Ngige -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
5
APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ -
News Wire NGR,
14 hours ago
6
Osinachi: National Hospital concludes autopsy as Police forward result to DPP for possible prosecution -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
7
N2.5bn debt: CBN challenges court order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
24 hours ago
8
‘Osinbajo has paid his dues, he should be next president’ – Alake of Egbaland -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
9
Nigeria’s FastCash celebrates two million personal loans worth N59bn -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
PHOTOS: Imo conducts mass burial for victims of illegal refinery explosion -
The Cable,
13 hours ago
