Pray for world peace, Sanwo-Olu tells religious leaders

N2.5bn debt: CBN challenges court order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
2
$418m Paris Club debt deductions: 36 govs take Buhari, Attorney-Gen, DMO, others to court - Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
3
FG clarifies National Theatre renaming - The Nation,
18 hours ago
4
APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR,
11 hours ago
5
Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
6
ASUU: I have done what Napoleon couldn’t do – Ngige - Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
7
Amaechi to Alake: I know Osinbajo is from Ogun, but look at my experience - The Nation,
2 hours ago
8
"I could see pains and regrets in their eyes" - Nigerian man forgives young men who allegedly stole N8.5m from him; says he will set them up in petty business - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
“I lost my shame the day Nigeria accused me of being a homosexual” – James Brown - Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Airtel Africa has been granted full super agent licence in Nigeria - Pulse Nigeria,
24 hours ago