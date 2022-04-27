Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia, has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter, Ehi, who turned 16 years old today, Saturday, April 27th.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
"My little princess has turned into an African Queen." 2face Idibia. 2baba celebrates his beautiful daughter, Ehikowoicho Idibia as she turns 16. The music legend shares the cute young lady with one of his baby mamas, Perosaiyemi. 📸: @2babaofficial ...
Page One:
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi she turns a year older
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday
Glamsquad Magazine:
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday
Naija on Point:
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday
Gist Lovers:
“My little princess has grown into a beautiful young African queen”- 2face Idibia and baby mama, Pero celebrate daughter’s 16th birthday
Naija Parrot:
2Baba celebrates daughter Ehi as she turns 16
News Breakers:
2face Idibia And Pero Adeniyi celebrate Their Daughter On Her 16th Birthday
Ladun Liadi Blog:
2face Idibia And Pero Adeniyi celebrate Their Daughter On Her 16th Birthday | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
2face Idibia Celebrates His Daughter Ehi On Her 16th Birthday
