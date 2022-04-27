Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia, has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter, Ehi, who turned 16 years old today, Saturday, April 27th.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"My little princess has turned into an African Queen." 2face Idibia. 2baba celebrates his beautiful daughter, Ehikowoicho Idibia as she turns 16. The music legend shares the cute young lady with one of his baby mamas, Perosaiyemi. 📸: @2babaofficial ... Legit:
"My little princess has turned into an African Queen." 2face Idibia. 2baba celebrates his beautiful daughter, Ehikowoicho Idibia as she turns 16. The music legend shares the cute young lady with one of his baby mamas, Perosaiyemi. 📸: @2babaofficial ...
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi she turns a year older Page One:
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi she turns a year older
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday Glamsquad Magazine:
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday Naija on Point:
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday
“My little princess has grown into a beautiful young African queen”- 2face Idibia and baby mama, Pero celebrate daughter’s 16th birthday Gist Lovers:
“My little princess has grown into a beautiful young African queen”- 2face Idibia and baby mama, Pero celebrate daughter’s 16th birthday
2Baba celebrates daughter Ehi as she turns 16 Naija Parrot:
2Baba celebrates daughter Ehi as she turns 16
2face Idibia And Pero Adeniyi celebrate Their Daughter On Her 16th Birthday News Breakers:
2face Idibia And Pero Adeniyi celebrate Their Daughter On Her 16th Birthday
2face Idibia And Pero Adeniyi celebrate Their Daughter On Her 16th Birthday | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
2face Idibia And Pero Adeniyi celebrate Their Daughter On Her 16th Birthday | Ladun Liadi's Blog
2face Idibia Celebrates His Daughter Ehi On Her 16th Birthday Tori News:
2face Idibia Celebrates His Daughter Ehi On Her 16th Birthday


   More Picks
1 Reps Summon Trade Ministry Officials Over MTN N2.6trn Tax Evasion Claims - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
2 Wizkid To Headline 'Rolling Loud' Festival Alongside Dave & Future | SEE LINE-UP - Not Just OK, 21 hours ago
3 ‘Osinbajo has paid his dues, he should be next president’ – Alake of Egbaland - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
4 Russia cuts natural gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Poland — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
5 ASUU: I have done what Napoleon couldn’t do – Ngige - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
7 Osinachi: National Hospital concludes autopsy as Police forward result to DPP for possible prosecution - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 ASUU Strike: Kaduna Varsity Asks Students, Lecturers To Resume May 9 - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
10 Gbajabiamila seeks UK Parliament’s collaboration on insecurity, parliamentary diplomacy, others - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info