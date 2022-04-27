Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Multi-billion Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Abba Kyari




The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has marked six residential houses and a shopping plaza belonging to the embattled suspended Intelligence Response Team leader, Abba Kyari, in Maiduguri, Borno State, as ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NDLEA marks Kyari’s Maiduguri houses, shopping plaza for investigation The Punch:
NDLEA marks Kyari’s Maiduguri houses, shopping plaza for investigation
NDLEA marks Linda Ikeji Blog:
NDLEA marks 'Abba Kyari?s houses and shopping plaza' in Maiduguri for investigation
NDLEA marks Kyari’s Maiduguri houses, shopping plaza for investigation News Breakers:
NDLEA marks Kyari’s Maiduguri houses, shopping plaza for investigation
NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Maiduguri Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation Global Upfront:
NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Maiduguri Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation
NDLEA Marks Abba Kyari’s Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation Naija News:
NDLEA Marks Abba Kyari’s Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation
NDLEA Marks ‘Abba Kyari’s Houses And Shopping Plaza’ In Maiduguri For Investigation Screen Gist:
NDLEA Marks ‘Abba Kyari’s Houses And Shopping Plaza’ In Maiduguri For Investigation
NDLEA marks Olajide TV:
NDLEA marks 'Abba Kyari’s houses and shopping plaza' in Maiduguri for investigation
NDLEA marks Kyari’s Maiduguri houses, shopping plaza for investigation Within Nigeria:
NDLEA marks Kyari’s Maiduguri houses, shopping plaza for investigation
NDLEA marks 6 Houses, Plaza belonging to Abba Kyari [PHOTOS] Politics Nigeria:
NDLEA marks 6 Houses, Plaza belonging to Abba Kyari [PHOTOS]
NDLEA Marks Abba Kyari’s Houses And Shopping Plaza In Maiduguri For Investigation Tori News:
NDLEA Marks Abba Kyari’s Houses And Shopping Plaza In Maiduguri For Investigation


   More Picks
1 Reps Summon Trade Ministry Officials Over MTN N2.6trn Tax Evasion Claims - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
2 Wizkid To Headline 'Rolling Loud' Festival Alongside Dave & Future | SEE LINE-UP - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
3 ‘Osinbajo has paid his dues, he should be next president’ – Alake of Egbaland - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 Russia cuts natural gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Poland — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
5 Police arrest hunter who allegedly shot, killed 78-year-old Imam in Osun - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 Defection crisis: Adamawa Assembly removes PDP member who defected to APC - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
8 Presidency: Keep off Southeast, you denied being Igbo man – IPOB warns Wike - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Multi-billion Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info