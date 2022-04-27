Bird flu: China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu







According to China's National Health Commission, a four-year-old boy living in central Henan provin Linda Ikeji Blog - China has confirmed the first known human case of the H3N8 strain of avian flu.According to China's National Health Commission, a four-year-old boy living in central Henan provin



News Credibility Score: 99%