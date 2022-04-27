Defection crisis: Adamawa Assembly removes PDP member who defected to APC

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Reps Summon Trade Ministry Officials Over MTN N2.6trn Tax Evasion Claims - Channels Television,
19 hours ago
|
2
|
‘Osinbajo has paid his dues, he should be next president’ – Alake of Egbaland - Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
|
3
|
$418m Paris Club debt deductions: 36 govs take Buhari, Attorney-Gen, DMO, others to court - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
Russia cuts natural gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Poland — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian,
15 hours ago
|
5
|
ASUU: I have done what Napoleon couldn’t do – Ngige - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR,
17 hours ago
|
7
|
Osinachi: National Hospital concludes autopsy as Police forward result to DPP for possible prosecution - Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
|
8
|
ASUU Strike: Kaduna Varsity Asks Students, Lecturers To Resume May 9 - Channels Television,
17 hours ago
|
9
|
Gbajabiamila seeks UK Parliament’s collaboration on insecurity, parliamentary diplomacy, others - Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
|
10
|
"Strangers have advised me to kill my son" Jodie speaks about the challenges of raising a special needs child in Nigeria as she calls for support for special parents - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago