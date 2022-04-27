Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Defection crisis: Adamawa Assembly removes PDP member who defected to APC
Daily Post  - The Adamawa State House of Assembly has removed a member, Ayuba Joseph Kwada who defected from the governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the main

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

