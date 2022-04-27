Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court orders service of contempt charge against four SANs over $418m Paris Club refund dispute
News photo Daily Post  - A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered that the contempt charge motion against four Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) involved in the $418 million Paris Club refund suit be served on them through courier services.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

$418m Paris Club refund: Court orders service of contempt charge against four SANs Nigerian Tribune:
$418m Paris Club refund: Court orders service of contempt charge against four SANs
$418m Paris Club Refund: Court orders service of contempt charge on 5 SANs Vanguard News:
$418m Paris Club Refund: Court orders service of contempt charge on 5 SANs
$418m Paris Club Refund: Court grants substituted service of contempt charge against four SANs The Sun:
$418m Paris Club Refund: Court grants substituted service of contempt charge against four SANs
$418m Paris Club Refund: Court Okays Service Of Contempt Charge On 5 SANs Independent:
$418m Paris Club Refund: Court Okays Service Of Contempt Charge On 5 SANs
$418m Paris Club: Court Orders Service Of Contempt Charge Against Five SANs The Nigeria Lawyer:
$418m Paris Club: Court Orders Service Of Contempt Charge Against Five SANs
Court orders service of contempt charge against four SANs over $418m Paris Club refund dispute Within Nigeria:
Court orders service of contempt charge against four SANs over $418m Paris Club refund dispute
Court orders service of contempt charge against four SANs over $418m Paris Club refund dispute Tunde Ednut:
Court orders service of contempt charge against four SANs over $418m Paris Club refund dispute


   More Picks
1 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Fans console May Edochie as hubby Yul welcomes baby with new wife - Legit, 18 hours ago
3 UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 AfDB Mobilises $540m For Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones In Nigeria - Leadership, 19 hours ago
5 MTN Nigeria, Pan-Atlantic University Launch Media Innovation Programme (MIP) - Tech Economy, 18 hours ago
6 I served Tinubu, others in their difficult times – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Court fixes June 2 to hear Abba Kyari’s extradition suit — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
8 Presidency: Keep off Southeast, you denied being Igbo man – IPOB warns Wike - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion - Biz Watch Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 Doing business in Nigeria is easier now than before - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info