Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Danbaba, decamps to APC — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Ibrahim Danbaba, has decamped from the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. The lawmaker’s decision to join to the APC was conveyed in a letter read at the start of ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Danbaba, dumps PDP for APC Daily Post:
Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Danbaba, dumps PDP for APC
Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Danbaba, decamps to APC News Breakers:
Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Danbaba, decamps to APC
Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Danbaba, Dumps PDP For APC Screen Gist:
Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Danbaba, Dumps PDP For APC
Senate Deputy Minority Leader decamps to APC Nigerian Pilot:
Senate Deputy Minority Leader decamps to APC


   More Picks
1 Reps Summon Trade Ministry Officials Over MTN N2.6trn Tax Evasion Claims - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
2 ‘Osinbajo has paid his dues, he should be next president’ – Alake of Egbaland - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
3 Russia cuts natural gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Poland — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
4 ASUU: I have done what Napoleon couldn’t do – Ngige - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
6 Osinachi: National Hospital concludes autopsy as Police forward result to DPP for possible prosecution - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 ASUU Strike: Kaduna Varsity Asks Students, Lecturers To Resume May 9 - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
8 "Strangers have advised me to kill my son" Jodie speaks about the challenges of raising a special needs child in Nigeria as she calls for support for special parents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Burna Boy Rewrites History As He Sells Out Madison Square Garden | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 10 hours ago
10 Amaechi to Alake: I know Osinbajo is from Ogun, but look at my experience - The Nation, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info