Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
EFCC Arrests 30 Internet Fraud Suspects In Ado-Ekiti, Four in Ilorin
News Diary Online
- The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 arrested thirty suspected internet fraudsters in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. The suspects, com…
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
EFCC arrests 30 internet fraud suspects in Ado-Ekiti, four in Ilorin
The Punch:
EFCC arrests 34 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ekiti, Kwara
The Sun:
EFCC arrests 30 internet fraud suspects in Ado Ekiti, four in Ilorin
EFCC:
EFCC Arrests 30 Internet Fraud Suspects In Ado-Ekiti, Four in Ilorin The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 arrested thirty suspected internet fraudsters in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.
Premium Times:
EFCC arrests 34 internet fraud suspects in Ekiti, Kwara
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
EFCC Arrests 30 Internet Fraud Suspects In Ado-Ekiti, Four In Ilorin
Global Upfront:
EFCC Arrests 30 Internet Fraud Suspects In Ado-Ekiti, Four In Ilorin, Kwara State
Republican Nigeria:
EFCC arrests 30 internet fraud suspects in Ado-Ekiti, four in Ilorin
News Breakers:
EFCC arrests 34 suspects over alleged internet fraud in Kwara, Ekiti
More Picks
1
Fans console May Edochie as hubby Yul welcomes baby with new wife -
Legit,
15 hours ago
2
Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
I served Tinubu, others in their difficult times – Osinbajo -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
6
Presidency: Keep off Southeast, you denied being Igbo man – IPOB warns Wike -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
7
GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
14 hours ago
8
Flying Eagles head to Niamey for WAFU B Championship -
Prompt News,
14 hours ago
9
Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Multi-billion Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
10
AfDB Mobilises $540m For Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones In Nigeria -
Leadership,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...