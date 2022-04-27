Post News
News at a Glance
Fans console May Edochie as hubby Yul welcomes baby with new wife
Legit
- Fans have stormed May Edochie's social media account to console her after her husband Yul Edochie showed off his new son he welcomed with actress Judy Austin.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Yul Edochie unveils son with second wife
The Punch:
Yul Edochie welcomes son with second wife
Daily Trust:
Yul Edochie welcomes baby boy with second wife
The Info NG:
“Sweety, we’ve not made love since we got married” – Video of Yul Edochie’s second wife telling Yul on set, surfaces
The Trent:
Actor Yul Edochie Unveils His Second Wife As They Welcome A Son Together (PHOTOS)
Ripples Nigeria:
Actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May, slams him after announcing son’s birth with another woman
Information Nigeria:
May God Judge You Both – Yul Edochie’s First Wife Reacts After Actor Unveils Judy Austin As 2nd Wife
PM News:
Yul Edochie flaunts son with second wife; first wife fumes - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Yul Edochie welcomes son with second wife
Correct NG:
God’ll judge you both – Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as the actor welcomes baby boy with second wife
Silverbird TV:
Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie Welcomes Son With Second Wife
News Breakers:
May God Judge You Both – Yul Edochie’s First Wife Reacts After Actor Unveils Judy Austin As 2nd Wife
Kanyi Daily:
Yul Edochie's Wife Attacks Him As He Shows Off His Son With Another Woman
Naija on Point:
God’ll judge you both – Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as the actor welcomes baby boy with second wife
Tori News:
May God Judge You Both - Yul Edochie’s 1st Wife Reacts As He Unveils Son With 2nd Wife Actress Judy Austin
Kemi Filani Blog:
'I'm not ashamed' - Yul Edochie's side chick turned second wife, Judy Austin tells critics - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Fans console May Edochie as hubby Yul welcomes baby with new wife -
Legit,
13 hours ago
2
Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
4
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Presidency: Keep off Southeast, you denied being Igbo man – IPOB warns Wike -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
6
GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
13 hours ago
7
Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Multi-billion Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
8
I served Tinubu, others in their difficult times – Osinbajo -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
9
Burna Boy Rewrites History As He Sells Out Madison Square Garden | SEE DETAILS -
Not Just OK,
22 hours ago
10
Amaechi to Alake: I know Osinbajo is from Ogun, but look at my experience -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
