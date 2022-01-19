Nnamdi Kanu’s extraordinary rendition suit adjourned to May 12 The Punch - The extraordinary rendition suit filed on behalf of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, by his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, was adjourned, on Wednesday at Umuahia, to May 12, 2022.



