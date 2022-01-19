Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Nnamdi Kanu’s extraordinary rendition suit adjourned to May 12
The Punch
- The extraordinary rendition suit filed on behalf of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, by his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, was adjourned, on Wednesday at Umuahia, to May 12, 2022.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s N25b suit till May
Vanguard News:
Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's extraordinary rendition suit to May 12
The Trent:
Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Rendition Suit To May 12
Politics Nigeria:
Read details of Nnamdi Kanu’s extradition suit as court adjourns matter again
News Breakers:
Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Rendition Suit To May 12
More Picks
1
Wizkid To Headline 'Rolling Loud' Festival Alongside Dave & Future | SEE LINE-UP -
Not Just OK,
24 hours ago
2
‘Osinbajo has paid his dues, he should be next president’ – Alake of Egbaland -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
3
Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
4
APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ -
News Wire NGR,
24 hours ago
5
Presidency: Keep off Southeast, you denied being Igbo man – IPOB warns Wike -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
6
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Multi-billion Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
8
ASUU Strike: Kaduna Varsity Asks Students, Lecturers To Resume May 9 -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
9
I served Tinubu, others in their difficult times – Osinbajo -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
10
Burna Boy Rewrites History As He Sells Out Madison Square Garden | SEE DETAILS -
Not Just OK,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...