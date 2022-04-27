Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Moscow Bans 287 British Lawmakers From Russia Over Ukraine
Channels Television  - The Russian foreign ministry said Wednesday that it has banned entry to 287 British MPs after the UK blacklisted Russian lawmakers over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. 

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

