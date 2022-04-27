Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Flying Eagles head to Niamey for WAFU B Championship
News photo Prompt News  - Seven –time African champions Nigeria have high expectations as they head to Niamey, capital of Niger Republic for this year’s WAFU B U20 Championship taking [...]
The post Flying Eagles head to Niamey for WAFU B Championship first appeared on ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Flying Eagles head to Niamey for WAFU B Championship Vanguard News:
Flying Eagles head to Niamey for WAFU B Championship
Confident Flying Eagles Ready For WAFU B Championship Channels Television:
Confident Flying Eagles Ready For WAFU B Championship
Bosso Picks 28 Players For WAFU B Championship Complete Sports:
Bosso Picks 28 Players For WAFU B Championship
Flying Eagles ready for WAFU tourney, says Bosso The Punch:
Flying Eagles ready for WAFU tourney, says Bosso
Flying Eagles head to Niamey for WAFU B Championship The Eagle Online:
Flying Eagles head to Niamey for WAFU B Championship
Confident Flying Eagles Ready For WAFU B Championship The Street Journal:
Confident Flying Eagles Ready For WAFU B Championship
Flying Eagles Head To Niger Republic For U-20 WAFU B Competition. Naija News:
Flying Eagles Head To Niger Republic For U-20 WAFU B Competition.
Confident Flying Eagles Ready For WAFU B Championship News Breakers:
Confident Flying Eagles Ready For WAFU B Championship


   More Picks
1 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 ‘Osinbajo has paid his dues, he should be next president’ – Alake of Egbaland - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
3 2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Presidency: Keep off Southeast, you denied being Igbo man – IPOB warns Wike - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Multi-billion Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
6 I served Tinubu, others in their difficult times – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion - Biz Watch Nigeria, 7 hours ago
8 Burna Boy Rewrites History As He Sells Out Madison Square Garden | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
9 Amaechi to Alake: I know Osinbajo is from Ogun, but look at my experience - The Nation, 16 hours ago
10 Nigerians dig up post of actor Yul Edochie praising his first wife, May, for sticking with him when he had nothing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info