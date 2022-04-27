GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion

The ... Biz Watch Nigeria - Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (“GTCO Plc” or “the Group”) has released its Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2022, to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE).The ...



News Credibility Score: 99%