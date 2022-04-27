Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Benue Government Arrests Leaders Of Hunters Group For Forcibly Shaving Woman’s Hair, Searches For Other Culprits
Sahara Reporters  - Benue Government Arrests Leaders Of Hunters Group For Forcibly Shaving Woman’s Hair, Searches For Other Culprits

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Benue Hunters Group leaders arrested for cutting lady’s dyed hair Vanguard News:
Benue Hunters Group leaders arrested for cutting lady’s dyed hair
VIDEO: Operatives of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Services, Benue State command, seen cutting off dyed hair of a lady with scissors. Leadership:
VIDEO: Operatives of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Services, Benue State command, seen cutting off dyed hair of a lady with scissors.
Hunters shave people The Punch:
Hunters shave people's hair in Benue, Ortom calls for arrest
Governor Ortom directs police commissioner to arrest forest guards, others Legit:
Governor Ortom directs police commissioner to arrest forest guards, others
Leaders of Hunters and Forests Security Guards arrested for shaving young lady Linda Ikeji Blog:
Leaders of Hunters and Forests Security Guards arrested for shaving young lady's hair in Benue
Police arrests leaders of hunters group for forcibly shaving woman’s hair in Benue (Photos) The Street Journal:
Police arrests leaders of hunters group for forcibly shaving woman’s hair in Benue (Photos)
Hunters shave people’s hair in Benue, Ortom calls for arrest News Breakers:
Hunters shave people’s hair in Benue, Ortom calls for arrest
Benue Gov Tori News:
Benue Gov't Arrests Leaders Of Hunters Group For Forcibly Shaving Woman’s Hair, Searches For Other Culprits


   More Picks
1 UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Customs intercepts contraband worth N31.5m in Katsina - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
3 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Fans console May Edochie as hubby Yul welcomes baby with new wife - Legit, 23 hours ago
5 Why Goodluck Jonathan Can't Contest For Nigerian President Again – Lawyer, Falana - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
6 Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support - Legit, 5 hours ago
7 GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion - Biz Watch Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 MTN Nigeria, Pan-Atlantic University Launch Media Innovation Programme (MIP) - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
9 AfDB Mobilises $540m For Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones In Nigeria - Leadership, 24 hours ago
10 Celebrities react as Yul Edochie announces second wife, son - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info