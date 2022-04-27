Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FEC: FG to rehabilitate Ajaokuta steel company with N853mn ahead of concession process
News photo Daily Post  - The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, approved a contract sum of N853 million to effect major

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

