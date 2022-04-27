Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
FEC: FG to rehabilitate Ajaokuta steel company with N853mn ahead of concession process
Daily Post
- The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, approved a contract sum of N853 million to effect major
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
FG approves N853m to concession Ajaokuta steel company
Premium Times:
FG approves N853 million for Ajaokuta Steel concession consultants
TVC News:
FEC Begins Plans To Concession Ajaokuta Steel Company
Independent:
FG Okays N853m For Consultants To Concession Ajaokuta Steel
The Will:
FEC Approves Engagement Of Transaction Advisors For Concession Of Ajaokuta Steel Company
News Breakers:
FG approves N853m to concession Ajaokuta steel company
Kanyi Daily:
FG Approves N853m To Engage Consultants For Ajaokuta Steel Company Concession
NPO Reports:
FG Awards N853m Concession Contract For Ajaokuta Steel
