Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kaduna Police arrest suspected arms dealers, recover AK 47, ammunition
Daily Post  - The Kaduna State Police Command, on Wednesday, said its operatives have arrested two suspects in possession of an AK47 rifle and 34 rounds of ammunition.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kaduna police arrest two suspected gunrunners, recover rifles The Punch:
Kaduna police arrest two suspected gunrunners, recover rifles
Kaduna Police arrest two suspected terrorists with AK-47 guns The Guardian:
Kaduna Police arrest two suspected terrorists with AK-47 guns
Police arrest two suspected criminals, recover AK-47 Rifle in Kaduna TVC News:
Police arrest two suspected criminals, recover AK-47 Rifle in Kaduna
Insecurity: Police Arrest Two Suspects, Recover AK47 News Break:
Insecurity: Police Arrest Two Suspects, Recover AK47
Kaduna police arrest two suspected gunrunners, recover rifles News Breakers:
Kaduna police arrest two suspected gunrunners, recover rifles


   More Picks
1 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Fans console May Edochie as hubby Yul welcomes baby with new wife - Legit, 16 hours ago
3 UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 I served Tinubu, others in their difficult times – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 AfDB Mobilises $540m For Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones In Nigeria - Leadership, 17 hours ago
7 Presidency: Keep off Southeast, you denied being Igbo man – IPOB warns Wike - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion - Biz Watch Nigeria, 16 hours ago
9 Flying Eagles head to Niamey for WAFU B Championship - Prompt News, 15 hours ago
10 MTN Nigeria, Pan-Atlantic University Launch Media Innovation Programme (MIP) - Tech Economy, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info