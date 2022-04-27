Stop trolling the father of my son - Jodie tells people attacking her ex-husband David Nnaji after she came out to seek help for mums with special needs kids

|
Wizkid To Headline 'Rolling Loud' Festival Alongside Dave & Future | SEE LINE-UP - Not Just OK,
24 hours ago
‘Osinbajo has paid his dues, he should be next president’ – Alake of Egbaland - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR,
24 hours ago
Presidency: Keep off Southeast, you denied being Igbo man – IPOB warns Wike - Daily Post,
10 hours ago
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Multi-billion Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation - Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
ASUU Strike: Kaduna Varsity Asks Students, Lecturers To Resume May 9 - Channels Television,
23 hours ago
I served Tinubu, others in their difficult times – Osinbajo - Daily Post,
7 hours ago
Burna Boy Rewrites History As He Sells Out Madison Square Garden | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK,
15 hours ago