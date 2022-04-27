Post News
News at a Glance
Family Of Businessman Shot Dead At Birthday Party In Egbeda Demands Justice
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Widow of businessman shot dead by policeman during birthday party in Lagos demands justice
Premium Times:
Lagos Party: Family of man shot by 'drunk' police officer demands justice
The Eagle Online:
Family demands justice for businessman killed by policeman at birthday party
Tunde Ednut:
Lagos: Widow of businessman shot dead by policeman during birthday party speaks
Within Nigeria:
Lagos: Widow of businessman shot dead by policeman during birthday party speaks
