Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We’ve paid N3.5trn taxes, levies to Nigerian govt since inception – MTN
Daily Nigerian  - MTN Nigeria, on Wednesday, said that it had paid N3.5 trillion as levies and taxes to government since its inception.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

We’ve paid N3.5trn taxes, levies to govt. News Diary Online:
We’ve paid N3.5trn taxes, levies to govt.
We’ve paid N3.5trn taxes, levies to government since inception – MTN Pulse Nigeria:
We’ve paid N3.5trn taxes, levies to government since inception – MTN
We’ve paid N3.5trn taxes, levies to govt. Prompt News:
We’ve paid N3.5trn taxes, levies to govt.
We’ve paid N3.5trn taxes, levies to Nigerian govt since inception – MTN News Breakers:
We’ve paid N3.5trn taxes, levies to Nigerian govt since inception – MTN


   More Picks
1 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
3 2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Presidency: Keep off Southeast, you denied being Igbo man – IPOB warns Wike - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion - Biz Watch Nigeria, 8 hours ago
6 Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Multi-billion Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
7 I served Tinubu, others in their difficult times – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 Burna Boy Rewrites History As He Sells Out Madison Square Garden | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 18 hours ago
9 Amaechi to Alake: I know Osinbajo is from Ogun, but look at my experience - The Nation, 18 hours ago
10 Nigerians dig up post of actor Yul Edochie praising his first wife, May, for sticking with him when he had nothing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info