Pensioners block Abia govt house, protest 38 months of pension arrears
News photo Vanguard News  - Pensioners in Abia State, Wednesday blocked the main entrance gate to the Government House Umuahia, to protest 38 months of pension arrears.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

