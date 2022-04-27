Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sokoto Deputy Gov, SSG, CoS, 11 commissioners resign
News photo The Nation  - Sokoto Gov. Aminu Tambuwal has accepted the resignation of his Deputy, Alhaji Manir Dan’iya; Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Malam Saidu Umar and 11 other key political office holders in the State.This is contained in a statement by Special A

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sokoto Deputy Governor, SSG, CoS, 11 commissioners resign Daily Post:
Sokoto Deputy Governor, SSG, CoS, 11 commissioners resign
Sokoto Deputy Gov, 10 Commissioners, SSG, Chief of Staff resign Vanguard News:
Sokoto Deputy Gov, 10 Commissioners, SSG, Chief of Staff resign
Sokoto Deputy Governor, SSG, Chief of Staff, 11 commissioners resign Linda Ikeji Blog:
Sokoto Deputy Governor, SSG, Chief of Staff, 11 commissioners resign
Sokoto deputy gov, SSG, commissioners resign ahead of 2023 elections Ripples Nigeria:
Sokoto deputy gov, SSG, commissioners resign ahead of 2023 elections
Tambuwal accepts resignation of 11 Commissioners, SSG, Chief of Staff News Diary Online:
Tambuwal accepts resignation of 11 Commissioners, SSG, Chief of Staff
Tambuwal’s Deputy, SSG, CoS, 11 Sokoto Commissioners Resign Naija News:
Tambuwal’s Deputy, SSG, CoS, 11 Sokoto Commissioners Resign
Sokoto Dep. Gov, SSG, CoS, 11 commissioners Resign NPO Reports:
Sokoto Dep. Gov, SSG, CoS, 11 commissioners Resign
Sokoto Deputy Governor, SSG, Chief of Staff, 11 commissioners resign Olajide TV:
Sokoto Deputy Governor, SSG, Chief of Staff, 11 commissioners resign
Sokoto Deputy Gov, 10 Commissioners, SSG, Chief of Staff resign Within Nigeria:
Sokoto Deputy Gov, 10 Commissioners, SSG, Chief of Staff resign
Sokoto Deputy Governor, SSG, Chief Of Staff, 11 Commissioners Resign Tori News:
Sokoto Deputy Governor, SSG, Chief Of Staff, 11 Commissioners Resign


   More Picks
1 Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support - Legit, 8 hours ago
2 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Why Goodluck Jonathan Can't Contest For Nigerian President Again – Lawyer, Falana - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
4 Communal clashes: Bauchi Gov imposes curfew on Gudum Hausawa community - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Obi Visits Diri, Says He’s Desperate To Make Nigeria Work - Independent, 23 hours ago
6 Celebrities react as Yul Edochie announces second wife, son - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
7 Yul Edochie calls 1st wife the undisputed number 1 on social media, fans react - Legit, 8 hours ago
8 Update: Police invite Nigerian Pastor who allegedly charged his members N310k to 'fly them to heaven' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Sokoto Deputy Gov, SSG, CoS, 11 commissioners resign - The Nation, 22 hours ago
10 Second wife scandal: You are my number one, Yul Edochie tells first wife, May - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info