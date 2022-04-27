Sokoto Deputy Gov, SSG, CoS, 11 commissioners resign The Nation - Sokoto Gov. Aminu Tambuwal has accepted the resignation of his Deputy, Alhaji Manir Dan’iya; Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Malam Saidu Umar and 11 other key political office holders in the State.This is contained in a statement by Special A



News Credibility Score: 99%