Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Senate wants Slave Trade Centre in Bayelsa upgraded to National Museum
Daily Post
- Senate wants Slave Trade Centre in Bayelsa upgraded to National Museum
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Nigerian Senate Calls For Upgrade Of Slave Trade Centre In Bayelsa To National Museum
News Diary Online:
Senate wants Slave Trade Centre in Bayelsa upgraded to National Museum
The Eagle Online:
Senate wants Slave Trade Centre in Bayelsa upgraded to National Museum
News Breakers:
Nigerian Senate Calls For Upgrade Of Slave Trade Centre In Bayelsa To National Museum
More Picks
1
Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
3
2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
Presidency: Keep off Southeast, you denied being Igbo man – IPOB warns Wike -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
5
GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
8 hours ago
6
Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Multi-billion Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
7
I served Tinubu, others in their difficult times – Osinbajo -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
8
Burna Boy Rewrites History As He Sells Out Madison Square Garden | SEE DETAILS -
Not Just OK,
18 hours ago
9
Amaechi to Alake: I know Osinbajo is from Ogun, but look at my experience -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
10
Nigerians dig up post of actor Yul Edochie praising his first wife, May, for sticking with him when he had nothing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...