Tems, Kanye West, Drake, Others Feature On Future's New Album | SEE TRACKLIST
Not Just OK  - Nigerian ace songstress, Tems, is one of the artists featured on American rapper Future's new album titled 'I never liked you'.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

