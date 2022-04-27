Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


4 killed, 13 injured as bus crashes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
News photo Daily Trust  - Four persons on Wednesday died while 13 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone crash along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Four burnt to death on Lagos-Ibadan expressway Nigerian Tribune:
Four burnt to death on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
Four dead in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident Premium Times:
Four dead in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident
Four die, many injured as bus explodes on Lagos-Ibadan highway Peoples Gazette:
Four die, many injured as bus explodes on Lagos-Ibadan highway
4 burnt to death in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
4 burnt to death in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident — NEWSVERGE
4 burnt to death, 13 others injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident Pulse Nigeria:
4 burnt to death, 13 others injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident
4 burnt to death on Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident - P.M. News PM News:
4 burnt to death on Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
3 2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Presidency: Keep off Southeast, you denied being Igbo man – IPOB warns Wike - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion - Biz Watch Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Multi-billion Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 I served Tinubu, others in their difficult times – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Burna Boy Rewrites History As He Sells Out Madison Square Garden | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 21 hours ago
9 Amaechi to Alake: I know Osinbajo is from Ogun, but look at my experience - The Nation, 21 hours ago
10 Activist Deji Adeyanju reacts as Minister of State for Education reportedly picks up N100m APC Presidential nomination form - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info