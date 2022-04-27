Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

8 persons die of Lassa Fever in Gombe — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Eight persons have died from Lassa Fever in Gombe State from February till date, Dr Nuhu Bile, an epidemiologist with the Ministry of Health has said.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

