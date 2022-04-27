Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria
Linda Ikeji Blog  -  The European Union has accused Russia of 'blackmail' after Russia stopped the sale of gas to Poland and Bulgaria.


Russian energy giant, Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Wednesday, April 27,

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Russia Cuts Poland, Bulgaria Gas Over Ukraine
Russia cuts gas to 2 EU Countries in escalating war with Ukraine TVC News:
Russia cuts gas to 2 EU Countries in escalating war with Ukraine
Russia Cuts Gas Supply To Poland, Bulgaria Information Nigeria:
Russia Cuts Gas Supply To Poland, Bulgaria
Russia cuts natural gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Poland — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Russia cuts natural gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Poland — Daily Nigerian
Russia to halt gas deliveries to Poland The Street Journal:
Russia to halt gas deliveries to Poland
Russia cuts natural gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Poland News Breakers:
Russia cuts natural gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Poland
Russia Strikes Back, Cuts Off Gas Supply To Two NATO Nations The New Diplomat:
Russia Strikes Back, Cuts Off Gas Supply To Two NATO Nations
#UkraineRussiaWar: #Russia Cuts Natural Gas Deliveries To #Bulgaria And #Poland The Genius Media:
#UkraineRussiaWar: #Russia Cuts Natural Gas Deliveries To #Bulgaria And #Poland
Russia Cuts Gas Supply To Poland, Bulgaria Screen Gist:
Russia Cuts Gas Supply To Poland, Bulgaria
Russia Stops Gas Supply to Poland NPO Reports:
Russia Stops Gas Supply to Poland
Russia Halts Gas Supplies To Poland, Bulgaria Silverbird TV:
Russia Halts Gas Supplies To Poland, Bulgaria
Crude Oil Pared Losses as Russia Cuts Gas Supplies to Poland, Bulgaria Investor King:
Crude Oil Pared Losses as Russia Cuts Gas Supplies to Poland, Bulgaria
Gazprom halts gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria as Russia accused of blackmail - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Gazprom halts gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria as Russia accused of blackmail - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 Wizkid To Headline 'Rolling Loud' Festival Alongside Dave & Future | SEE LINE-UP - Not Just OK, 24 hours ago
2 ‘Osinbajo has paid his dues, he should be next president’ – Alake of Egbaland - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
4 APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR, 24 hours ago
5 Presidency: Keep off Southeast, you denied being Igbo man – IPOB warns Wike - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Multi-billion Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
8 ASUU Strike: Kaduna Varsity Asks Students, Lecturers To Resume May 9 - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
9 I served Tinubu, others in their difficult times – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 Burna Boy Rewrites History As He Sells Out Madison Square Garden | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info