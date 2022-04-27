Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I Won’t Resign Yet Despite Declaring To Run For President – Buhari’s Minister, Ngige
Sahara Reporters  - Chris Ngige, Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, who is seeking to contest the presidency, says he won’t resign even though his continued stay in office contradicts section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 by remaining in office.He added that ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 presidency: Why I won’t resign yet as Minister – Ngige Daily Post:
2023 presidency: Why I won’t resign yet as Minister – Ngige
2023: Ngige dares APC; says he won Peoples Gazette:
2023: Ngige dares APC; says he won't resign
2023: Why I Won’t Resign From Cabinet To Contest Presidency – Ngige The Will:
2023: Why I Won’t Resign From Cabinet To Contest Presidency – Ngige
2023 presidency: Why I won’t resign yet as Minister – Ngige Within Nigeria:
2023 presidency: Why I won’t resign yet as Minister – Ngige
I won’t resign as minister, says Ngige Affairs TV:
I won’t resign as minister, says Ngige
I Won’t Resign Yet Despite Declaring To Run For President – Buhari’s Minister, Ngige News Breakers:
I Won’t Resign Yet Despite Declaring To Run For President – Buhari’s Minister, Ngige


   More Picks
1 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
3 2face Idibia celebrates his daughter Ehi on her 16th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Presidency: Keep off Southeast, you denied being Igbo man – IPOB warns Wike - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion - Biz Watch Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Multi-billion Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 I served Tinubu, others in their difficult times – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Burna Boy Rewrites History As He Sells Out Madison Square Garden | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 21 hours ago
9 Amaechi to Alake: I know Osinbajo is from Ogun, but look at my experience - The Nation, 21 hours ago
10 Activist Deji Adeyanju reacts as Minister of State for Education reportedly picks up N100m APC Presidential nomination form - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info