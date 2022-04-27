Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gov Mohammed imposes curfew on Bauchi community over violence
Ripples Nigeria  - The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Wednesday imposed a 24 hours curfew on Gudum Hausawa community in the state metropolis over violence. The governor’s decision followed the killing of three people during a clash in the community.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

