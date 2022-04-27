Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Update: Police invite Nigerian Pastor who allegedly charged his members N310k to 'fly them to heaven'
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Police in Ekiti have invited the Nigerian pastor who allegedly charged his members N310k to 'fly them to heaven' for questioning.

 

Pastor Ade Abraham of Christ High C

1 hour ago
EXTRA: Ekiti police invite pastor who The Cable:
EXTRA: Ekiti police invite pastor who 'asked worshippers to pay N310k to enter heaven'
Police Invite Nigerian Pastor Who Asked Members To Pay N310,000 To Make Heaven Sahara Reporters:
Police Invite Nigerian Pastor Who Asked Members To Pay N310,000 To Make Heaven
Police invite Nigerian Pastor who allegedly charged his members N310k to ‘fly them to heaven’ Olajide TV:
Police invite Nigerian Pastor who allegedly charged his members N310k to ‘fly them to heaven’
Police Invite Nigerian Pastor Who Asked Members To Pay N310,000 To Make Heaven Affairs TV:
Police Invite Nigerian Pastor Who Asked Members To Pay N310,000 To Make Heaven


