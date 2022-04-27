Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Subsidy hits N1.35tn in four months, NNPC to deduct N672bn
The Punch  - THE subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, between January and March 2022 has risen to N675.93bn, the latest data obtained from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on Wednesday showed.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Petrol Subsidy Hits N1.35tn In Four Months, NNPC To Deduct N672bn Biz Watch Nigeria:
Petrol Subsidy Hits N1.35tn In Four Months, NNPC To Deduct N672bn
NNPC To Deduct N672bn As Subsidy Hits N1.35tn In Four Months Economic Confidential:
NNPC To Deduct N672bn As Subsidy Hits N1.35tn In Four Months
Subsidy hits N1.35tn in four months, NNPC to deduct N672bn News Breakers:
Subsidy hits N1.35tn in four months, NNPC to deduct N672bn
Fuel Subsidy Hits N1.35tn In Four Months – NNPC Naija News:
Fuel Subsidy Hits N1.35tn In Four Months – NNPC
Subsidy hits N1.35tn in four months, NNPC to deduct N672bn Star News:
Subsidy hits N1.35tn in four months, NNPC to deduct N672bn


   More Picks
1 UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Fans console May Edochie as hubby Yul welcomes baby with new wife - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Why Goodluck Jonathan Can't Contest For Nigerian President Again – Lawyer, Falana - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
5 Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion - Biz Watch Nigeria, 22 hours ago
7 MTN Nigeria, Pan-Atlantic University Launch Media Innovation Programme (MIP) - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
8 AfDB Mobilises $540m For Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones In Nigeria - Leadership, 24 hours ago
9 Celebrities react as Yul Edochie announces second wife, son - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
10 Update: Police invite Nigerian Pastor who allegedly charged his members N310k to 'fly them to heaven' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info