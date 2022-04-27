Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Communal clashes: Bauchi Gov imposes curfew on Gudum Hausawa community
Daily Post
- Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, on Wednesday, imposed curfew on Gudum Hausawa area of Bauchi metropolis and directed its immediate
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Gov. Mohammed imposes curfew on Bauchi community
Leadership:
Communal Clash: Bauchi Gov Imposes Curfew On 2 Communities
Ripples Nigeria:
Gov Mohammed imposes curfew on Bauchi community over violence
Independent:
Gov Mohammed Imposes Curfew On Bauchi Community Over Violence
PM News:
Bala Mohammed imposes curfew on Bauchi community - P.M. News
News Break:
Governor Bala Imposes Curfew In Bauchi State Over Community Clash
The Eagle Online:
Gov. Mohammed imposes curfew on Bauchi community
News Verge:
Mohammed imposes curfew on Bauchi community — NEWSVERGE
News Diary Online:
Mohammed imposes curfew on Bauchi community
News Breakers:
Gov. Mohammed imposes curfew on Bauchi community
More Picks
1
UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Fans console May Edochie as hubby Yul welcomes baby with new wife -
Legit,
20 hours ago
4
GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
19 hours ago
5
Two years after failed attempt, Bosso’s Flying Eagles jet out for WAFU B Championship -
The Guardian,
8 hours ago
6
MTN Nigeria, Pan-Atlantic University Launch Media Innovation Programme (MIP) -
Tech Economy,
20 hours ago
7
AfDB Mobilises $540m For Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones In Nigeria -
Leadership,
21 hours ago
8
Communal clashes: Bauchi Gov imposes curfew on Gudum Hausawa community -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
9
FEC: FG to rehabilitate Ajaokuta steel company with N853mn ahead of concession process -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
10
I served Tinubu, others in their difficult times – Osinbajo -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...