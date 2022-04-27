Reactions as Kanayo says many parents are pushing their daughters into runs

|
1
Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Fans console May Edochie as hubby Yul welcomes baby with new wife - Legit,
21 hours ago
3
Customs intercepts contraband worth N31.5m in Katsina - Daily Post,
3 hours ago
4
Communal clashes: Bauchi Gov imposes curfew on Gudum Hausawa community - Daily Post,
6 hours ago
5
Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support - Legit,
3 hours ago
6
GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion - Biz Watch Nigeria,
20 hours ago
7
MTN Nigeria, Pan-Atlantic University Launch Media Innovation Programme (MIP) - Tech Economy,
21 hours ago
8
Defection crisis: Adamawa Assembly removes PDP member who defected to APC - Daily Post,
24 hours ago
9
Kaduna Police arrest suspected arms dealers, recover AK 47, ammunition - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
AfDB Mobilises $540m For Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones In Nigeria - Leadership,
22 hours ago