Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reactions as Kanayo says many parents are pushing their daughters into runs
Legit  - Veteran actor Kanayo O.Kanayo has slammed those blaming the movie industry for loss of values in the society as he said many parents no longer ask questions.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Many Nigerian parents are pushing their daughters into runs – Kanayo O. Kanayo The Info NG:
Many Nigerian parents are pushing their daughters into runs – Kanayo O. Kanayo
Many Nigerian parents are pushing their daughters into runs – Kanayo O. Kanayo Correct NG:
Many Nigerian parents are pushing their daughters into runs – Kanayo O. Kanayo
Many Nigerian parents are pushing their daughters into runs – Kanayo O. Kanayo The Dabigal Blog:
Many Nigerian parents are pushing their daughters into runs – Kanayo O. Kanayo
Many Nigerian parents are pushing their daughters into runs – Kanayo O. Kanayo Lailas News:
Many Nigerian parents are pushing their daughters into runs – Kanayo O. Kanayo
Many Nigerian parents are pushing their daughters into runs – Kanayo O. Kanayo Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Many Nigerian parents are pushing their daughters into runs – Kanayo O. Kanayo
Many Nigerian parents are pushing their daughters into runs – Kanayo O. Kanayo Naija on Point:
Many Nigerian parents are pushing their daughters into runs – Kanayo O. Kanayo


   More Picks
1 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Fans console May Edochie as hubby Yul welcomes baby with new wife - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 Customs intercepts contraband worth N31.5m in Katsina - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
4 Communal clashes: Bauchi Gov imposes curfew on Gudum Hausawa community - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
5 Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support - Legit, 3 hours ago
6 GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion - Biz Watch Nigeria, 20 hours ago
7 MTN Nigeria, Pan-Atlantic University Launch Media Innovation Programme (MIP) - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
8 Defection crisis: Adamawa Assembly removes PDP member who defected to APC - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 Kaduna Police arrest suspected arms dealers, recover AK 47, ammunition - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 AfDB Mobilises $540m For Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones In Nigeria - Leadership, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info