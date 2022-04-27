Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why Goodluck Jonathan Can't Contest For Nigerian President Again – Lawyer, Falana
Sahara Reporters  - The law also stops a deputy governor who completes the term of a governor from seeking a second term in office as a governor.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 Presidency: Why Jonathan can Vanguard News:
2023 Presidency: Why Jonathan can't contest —Falana
2023: Falana give reasons Jonathan can not contest Affairs TV:
2023: Falana give reasons Jonathan can not contest
2023: Femi Falana Reveals Why Jonathan Can Not Succeed Buhari Anaedo Online:
2023: Femi Falana Reveals Why Jonathan Can Not Succeed Buhari
Why Jonathan Can Not Succeed Buhari In 2023 – Femi Falana Naija News:
Why Jonathan Can Not Succeed Buhari In 2023 – Femi Falana
Why Goodluck Jonathan Can Tori News:
Why Goodluck Jonathan Can't Contest For Nigerian President Again – Lawyer, Falana
2023: Why Jonathan Cannot Contest For President - Falana - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: Why Jonathan Cannot Contest For President - Falana - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Fans console May Edochie as hubby Yul welcomes baby with new wife - Legit, 18 hours ago
3 UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 AfDB Mobilises $540m For Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones In Nigeria - Leadership, 19 hours ago
5 MTN Nigeria, Pan-Atlantic University Launch Media Innovation Programme (MIP) - Tech Economy, 18 hours ago
6 I served Tinubu, others in their difficult times – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Court fixes June 2 to hear Abba Kyari’s extradition suit — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
8 Presidency: Keep off Southeast, you denied being Igbo man – IPOB warns Wike - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion - Biz Watch Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 Doing business in Nigeria is easier now than before - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info