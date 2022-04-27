Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


All the ladies in our society condemn polygamy online.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Filmmaker Ugezu Ugezu has taken to Instagram to shade women who date married men but are quick to condemn polygamy online.

 

The actor shared the post hours after many Nigerian lad

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“All the ladies in our society condemn polygamy online. Yaba Left Online:
“All the ladies in our society condemn polygamy online.
All Ladies Condemn Polygamy. Who Then Are The Ladies Dating Married Men? – Ugezu J. Ugezu Igbere TV News:
All Ladies Condemn Polygamy. Who Then Are The Ladies Dating Married Men? – Ugezu J. Ugezu
“All the ladies in our society condemn polygamy online. Naija Parrot:
“All the ladies in our society condemn polygamy online.
All Ladies Condemns Polygamy Online, Then Who are the One Dating Married Men – Ugezu Ugezu GQ Buzz:
All Ladies Condemns Polygamy Online, Then Who are the One Dating Married Men – Ugezu Ugezu
Filmmaker, Ugezu Ugezu knocks women who condemn polygamy online but date married men Gist Reel:
Filmmaker, Ugezu Ugezu knocks women who condemn polygamy online but date married men
All Ladies Condemn Polygamy Online, Who Then Are The Ladies Dating Married Men Offline? - Filmmaker Ugezu Ugezu Asks Tori News:
All Ladies Condemn Polygamy Online, Who Then Are The Ladies Dating Married Men Offline? - Filmmaker Ugezu Ugezu Asks


   More Picks
1 UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support - Legit, 6 hours ago
3 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Why Goodluck Jonathan Can't Contest For Nigerian President Again – Lawyer, Falana - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
5 Fans console May Edochie as hubby Yul welcomes baby with new wife - Legit, 1 day ago
6 GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion - Biz Watch Nigeria, 23 hours ago
7 MTN Nigeria, Pan-Atlantic University Launch Media Innovation Programme (MIP) - Tech Economy, 1 day ago
8 Celebrities react as Yul Edochie announces second wife, son - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
9 Update: Police invite Nigerian Pastor who allegedly charged his members N310k to 'fly them to heaven' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Second wife scandal: You are my number one, Yul Edochie tells first wife, May - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info