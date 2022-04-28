Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury adamant he's retired and ?no amount of money? will change his mind
Linda Ikeji Blog  - WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has again reiterated that he is retiring from boxing, stressing that “no amount of money” will tempt him to change the decision.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

