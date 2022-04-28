Post News
News at a Glance
No actor is faithful, their wives should get shock absorbers: Iyabo Ojo reacts to Yul Edochie's announcement
Legit
- Iyabo Ojo has revealed that there is hardly any actor in the Nigerian film industry who is totally faithful to their wives or partners. Read more on Legit.ng.
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
It?s very hard to find a faithful actor in the Nigerian movie industry - Actress Iyabo Ojo (video)
Too Xclusive:
“I Have Never Seen A Faithful Actor” – Iyabo Ojo Shades Yul Edochie, Others || See Video
The Eagle Online:
I’ve not seen a faithful actor in Nollywood — Iyabo Ojo
Tunde Ednut:
“I Have Never Seen A Faithful Actor” – Iyabo Ojo Shades Yul Edochie, Others || See Video
Instablog 9ja:
I’ve never seen a faithful Actor in Nigeria — Actress Iyabo Ojo
Naija on Point:
I’ve Never Seen A Faithful Actor In Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo Says Following Yul Edochie’s 2nd Wife Saga
Edujandon:
Reactions as Iyabo Ojo says no ‘Nollywood Actor’ is faithful amid Yul’s saga
Kemi Filani Blog:
Yul Edochie: “If you are married to a Nigerian actor, have a shock absorber” – Iyabo Ojo claims none of them is faithful
More Picks
1
Customs intercepts contraband worth N31.5m in Katsina -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media -
Legit,
20 hours ago
3
Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support -
Legit,
23 hours ago
4
"99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
6
Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation -
Legit,
19 hours ago
7
Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
9
Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG -
Channels Television,
16 hours ago
10
How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
