News at a Glance
Yul Edochie calls 1st wife the undisputed number 1 on social media, fans react
Legit
- Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has praised his first wife, May, on social media and called her the undisputed number one shortly after unveiling his second wife.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
“You are adding more fuel” – Nigerians drag Yul Edochie over his new comment about first wife, May
Correct NG:
Yul Edochie gives first wife assurance, says she remains the undisputed number one
The Street Journal:
Yul Edochie Celebrates First Wife
Gist Reel:
Number one, undisputed - Actor Yul Edochie celebrates his first wife, May
Naija on Point:
Yul Edochie gives first wife assurance, says she remains the undisputed number one
Kanyi Daily:
"My Undisputed Number One" - Yul Edochie Hails 1st Wife After Unveiling His 2nd Wife
News Breakers:
Yul Edochie Celebrates First Wife
First Reports:
Yul Edochie celebrates his first wife May: ‘Number one, undisputed’
Kemi Filani Blog:
Undisputed! 'She's still my number one,' Actor Yul Edochie showers love on his wife May, amidst his marriage crisis - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Fans console May Edochie as hubby Yul welcomes baby with new wife -
Legit,
21 hours ago
4
Customs intercepts contraband worth N31.5m in Katsina -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
5
Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support -
Legit,
3 hours ago
6
GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
20 hours ago
7
MTN Nigeria, Pan-Atlantic University Launch Media Innovation Programme (MIP) -
Tech Economy,
21 hours ago
8
AfDB Mobilises $540m For Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones In Nigeria -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
9
FEC: FG to rehabilitate Ajaokuta steel company with N853mn ahead of concession process -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
I served Tinubu, others in their difficult times – Osinbajo -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
