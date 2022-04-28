Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yul Edochie calls 1st wife the undisputed number 1 on social media, fans react
News photo Legit  - Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has praised his first wife, May, on social media and called her the undisputed number one shortly after unveiling his second wife.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“You are adding more fuel” – Nigerians drag Yul Edochie over his new comment about first wife, May The Info NG:
“You are adding more fuel” – Nigerians drag Yul Edochie over his new comment about first wife, May
Yul Edochie gives first wife assurance, says she remains the undisputed number one Correct NG:
Yul Edochie gives first wife assurance, says she remains the undisputed number one
Yul Edochie Celebrates First Wife The Street Journal:
Yul Edochie Celebrates First Wife
Number one, undisputed - Actor Yul Edochie celebrates his first wife, May Gist Reel:
Number one, undisputed - Actor Yul Edochie celebrates his first wife, May
Yul Edochie gives first wife assurance, says she remains the undisputed number one Naija on Point:
Yul Edochie gives first wife assurance, says she remains the undisputed number one
"My Undisputed Number One" - Yul Edochie Hails 1st Wife After Unveiling His 2nd Wife Kanyi Daily:
"My Undisputed Number One" - Yul Edochie Hails 1st Wife After Unveiling His 2nd Wife
Yul Edochie Celebrates First Wife News Breakers:
Yul Edochie Celebrates First Wife
Yul Edochie celebrates his first wife May: ‘Number one, undisputed’ First Reports:
Yul Edochie celebrates his first wife May: ‘Number one, undisputed’
Undisputed! Kemi Filani Blog:
Undisputed! 'She's still my number one,' Actor Yul Edochie showers love on his wife May, amidst his marriage crisis - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Fans console May Edochie as hubby Yul welcomes baby with new wife - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 Customs intercepts contraband worth N31.5m in Katsina - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
5 Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support - Legit, 3 hours ago
6 GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion - Biz Watch Nigeria, 20 hours ago
7 MTN Nigeria, Pan-Atlantic University Launch Media Innovation Programme (MIP) - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
8 AfDB Mobilises $540m For Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones In Nigeria - Leadership, 22 hours ago
9 FEC: FG to rehabilitate Ajaokuta steel company with N853mn ahead of concession process - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 I served Tinubu, others in their difficult times – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info