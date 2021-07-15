One Killed, Over 20 Houses Razed As Hausa, Fulani Communities Clash In Bauchi

The crisis between Gudum Hausawa and Gudum Fulani communities escalated on Wednesday after the burial of two ... Sahara Reporters - One person has been killed and over 20 houses have been burnt in a clash between a Fulani community and a Hausa community in Bauchi State.



