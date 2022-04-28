Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Burna Boy Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General Ahead Of His New York Concert
News photo Kanyi Daily  - Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has visited the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, at the UN headquarters in New York. Burna Boy Meets Amina Mohammed The UN

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations Welcomes Burna Boy Into UN Headquarters Daily Trust:
Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations Welcomes Burna Boy Into UN Headquarters
Burna Boy visits UN building ahead of New York show The Punch:
Burna Boy visits UN building ahead of New York show
Deputy Secretary-General Of United Nations Welcomes Burna Boy Into UN Headquarters Information Nigeria:
Deputy Secretary-General Of United Nations Welcomes Burna Boy Into UN Headquarters
Burna Boy pays a visit to UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed Mp3 Bullet:
Burna Boy pays a visit to UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed
Burna Boy visits UN building ahead of New York show News Breakers:
Burna Boy visits UN building ahead of New York show
Burna Boy Visits UN Building Ahead Of New York Show Tori News:
Burna Boy Visits UN Building Ahead Of New York Show


   More Picks
1 UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Fans console May Edochie as hubby Yul welcomes baby with new wife - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Why Goodluck Jonathan Can't Contest For Nigerian President Again – Lawyer, Falana - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
5 Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion - Biz Watch Nigeria, 22 hours ago
7 MTN Nigeria, Pan-Atlantic University Launch Media Innovation Programme (MIP) - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
8 AfDB Mobilises $540m For Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones In Nigeria - Leadership, 24 hours ago
9 Celebrities react as Yul Edochie announces second wife, son - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
10 Update: Police invite Nigerian Pastor who allegedly charged his members N310k to 'fly them to heaven' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info