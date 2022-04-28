Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hold Gov. Wike responsible if anything happens to me - Dagogo cries out
News photo Daily Post  - A Rivers State governorship aspirant, Farah Dagogo, who was on Wednesday declared wanted by the State Governor, Nyesom Wike has called on the general

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hold Governor Wike Responsible If Anything Happens To Me – Dagogo Cries Out Naija Loaded:
Hold Governor Wike Responsible If Anything Happens To Me – Dagogo Cries Out
Hold Gov. Wike responsible if anything happens to me – Dagogo cries out Nigerian Eye:
Hold Gov. Wike responsible if anything happens to me – Dagogo cries out
Hold Gov Wike Responsible If Anything Happens To Me – Dagogo The Will:
Hold Gov Wike Responsible If Anything Happens To Me – Dagogo
Hold Gov Wike Responsible If Anything Happens To Me - Dagogo Naija News:
Hold Gov Wike Responsible If Anything Happens To Me - Dagogo
If Anything Happens to Me, Hold Governor Wike Responsible – Dagogo Cries Out Tori News:
If Anything Happens to Me, Hold Governor Wike Responsible – Dagogo Cries Out


   More Picks
1 Yul Edochie calls 1st wife the undisputed number 1 on social media, fans react - Legit, 11 hours ago
2 Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support - Legit, 11 hours ago
4 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Communal clashes: Bauchi Gov imposes curfew on Gudum Hausawa community - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
8 "99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Update: Police invite Nigerian Pastor who allegedly charged his members N310k to 'fly them to heaven' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Second wife scandal: You are my number one, Yul Edochie tells first wife, May - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info