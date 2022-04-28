Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gov Ayade Says Insecurity Is Beyond Buhari, Calls For International Partnership
Channels Television  - Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has called for international partnerships to tackle the rising levels of insecurity in Nigeria, maintaining that the situation is beyond President Muhammadu Buhari.

