Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest
Sahara Reporters
- Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Nigerian soldier kills himself after arrest for aiding terrorists
Leadership:
Soldier Who Spied For ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest
The Street Journal:
Nigerian Soldier Kills Himself After Arrest For Aiding Terrorists
News Breakers:
Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
Nigerian soldier working with ISWAP terrorists kills self after arrest in Yobe
Tunde Ednut:
Nigerian soldier working with ISWAP terrorists kills self after arrest in Yobe
More Picks
1
Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support -
Legit,
8 hours ago
2
Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Why Goodluck Jonathan Can't Contest For Nigerian President Again – Lawyer, Falana -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
4
Communal clashes: Bauchi Gov imposes curfew on Gudum Hausawa community -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
5
Obi Visits Diri, Says He’s Desperate To Make Nigeria Work -
Independent,
23 hours ago
6
Celebrities react as Yul Edochie announces second wife, son -
Daily Trust,
22 hours ago
7
Yul Edochie calls 1st wife the undisputed number 1 on social media, fans react -
Legit,
8 hours ago
8
Update: Police invite Nigerian Pastor who allegedly charged his members N310k to 'fly them to heaven' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
Sokoto Deputy Gov, SSG, CoS, 11 commissioners resign -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
10
Second wife scandal: You are my number one, Yul Edochie tells first wife, May -
Nigerian Tribune,
7 hours ago
