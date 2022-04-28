Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG trains 177 youths in smartphone repairs with N5.9bn
News photo The Punch  - The Federal Government, on Thursday, confirmed committing the sum of N5.9 billion on training, tooling and monthly stipends for the Batch C beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme in Kano State.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

N-Power: FG To Spend N6bn To Train Kano Youths On Smartphones Repair Independent:
N-Power: FG To Spend N6bn To Train Kano Youths On Smartphones Repair
FG trains 177 youths in smartphone repairs with N5.9bn News Breakers:
FG trains 177 youths in smartphone repairs with N5.9bn
FG trains 177 youths in smartphone repairs with N5.9bn Nigeria Breaking News:
FG trains 177 youths in smartphone repairs with N5.9bn
N-Power: FG To Spend N6Billion To Train Kano Youths On Smartphones Repair, Other Skills Naija News:
N-Power: FG To Spend N6Billion To Train Kano Youths On Smartphones Repair, Other Skills
FG trains 177 youths in smartphone repairs with N5.9bn Within Nigeria:
FG trains 177 youths in smartphone repairs with N5.9bn


   More Picks
1 Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media - Legit, 10 hours ago
2 Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support - Legit, 12 hours ago
3 Communal clashes: Bauchi Gov imposes curfew on Gudum Hausawa community - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
6 Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation - Legit, 8 hours ago
7 How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
8 Update: Police invite Nigerian Pastor who allegedly charged his members N310k to 'fly them to heaven' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 All the ladies in our society condemn polygamy online. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she found out about her husband, Yul Edochie - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info