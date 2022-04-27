Post News
News at a Glance
Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media
Legit
- Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie's first wife, May, has unfollowed him on social media for taking another wife. Internet users advised May to divorce the film star.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Celebrities react as Yul Edochie announces second wife, son
Daily Post:
2023: Yul Edochie unfit to be president – Nigerians react
Too Xclusive:
“Number One. Undisputed” – Less Than 24 Hours After Announcing 2nd Wife, Yul Edochie Showers Praises On His 1st
The Info NG:
Nigerians react as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin sends message to first wife, May (Screenshot)
Information Nigeria:
Celebrities React As Yul Edochie Announces Second Wife, Son
News Breakers:
Celebrities React As Yul Edochie Announces Second Wife, Son
Diamond Celebrities:
Nigerian Celebrities React As Yul Edochie Announces Second Wife, Son
The Genius Media:
#Polygamy: How Pete Edochie Reacted Moment Yul Edochie Announces Second Wife With New Son
Gist Reel:
Yul Edochie reacts after his first wife slammed him and his second wife over their secret marriage
Online Nigeria:
Yul Edochie breaks the internet after announcing son with second wife
Naija News:
Yul Edochie Hails First Wife After Unveiling Second Wife, Son
News of Africa:
Nigerian Actor, Yul Edochie’s First Wife, May, Unfollows Him On Social Media
First Reports:
'Na man you be': Yul Edochie hails himself after marrying a second wife — First Reports
Anaedo Online:
LATEST: Nigerians React Over Yul Edochie’s Second Wife Revelation
Naija on Point:
Pete Edochie Is Not In Good Terms With Son Yul Edochie Over Side Chic Drama – Blogger Gistlover Alleges
See Naija:
2023: Yul Edochie unfit to be president – Nigerians react
Tori News:
Nigerians Are Okay With Regina Daniels Being A 7th Wife But Not Okay With Yul Edochie Having A 2nd Wife - Man
Kemi Filani Blog:
Veteran actor Pete Edochie allegedly not on good terms with son Yul over his decision of a second wife - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media -
Legit,
7 hours ago
2
Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support -
Legit,
9 hours ago
3
Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Communal clashes: Bauchi Gov imposes curfew on Gudum Hausawa community -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
5
Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
7
YUL EDOCHIE: Polygamy better than adultery; monogamy’s western culture — Reno Omokri -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
8
"99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
Yul Edochie calls 1st wife the undisputed number 1 on social media, fans react -
Legit,
10 hours ago
10
Zamfara govt dethrones 2 emirs, district head accused of aiding bandits -
Legit,
4 hours ago
