Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Polytechnic To Suspend Students With Car, Tattoo, Coloured Hair, Dreadlocks, Intimate Hugging, Others
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State says any student who brings a car into the school will henceforth be suspended for one semester while the vehicle will also be impounded.In an internal memo signed by the institution’s Deputy Registrar, ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ekiti polytechnic to suspend students with cars, tattoos, colored hair, dreadlocks, others Linda Ikeji Blog:
Ekiti polytechnic to suspend students with cars, tattoos, colored hair, dreadlocks, others
Ekiti polytechnic To Suspend Students With Car, Tattoo, Coloured Hair, Dreadlocks, Intimate Hugging, Others | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Ekiti polytechnic To Suspend Students With Car, Tattoo, Coloured Hair, Dreadlocks, Intimate Hugging, Others | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Nigerian Polytechnic Declares Suspension Of Students With Car, Tattoo, Coloured Hair Amongst Others Talk Glitz:
Nigerian Polytechnic Declares Suspension Of Students With Car, Tattoo, Coloured Hair Amongst Others
Ekiti polytechnic To Suspend Students With Car, Tattoo, Coloured Hair, Dreadlocks, Intimate Hugging, Others News Breakers:
Ekiti polytechnic To Suspend Students With Car, Tattoo, Coloured Hair, Dreadlocks, Intimate Hugging, Others
Ekiti polytechnic to suspend students with cars, tattoos, colored hair, dreadlocks, others Olajide TV:
Ekiti polytechnic to suspend students with cars, tattoos, colored hair, dreadlocks, others
Nigerian Polytechnic Moves To Suspend Students With Car, Tattoo, Coloured Hair, Dreadlocks, Intimate Hugging, Others Tori News:
Nigerian Polytechnic Moves To Suspend Students With Car, Tattoo, Coloured Hair, Dreadlocks, Intimate Hugging, Others


   More Picks
1 Customs intercepts contraband worth N31.5m in Katsina - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media - Legit, 19 hours ago
3 Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support - Legit, 22 hours ago
4 Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
8 How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Zamfara govt dethrones 2 emirs, district head accused of aiding bandits - Legit, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info