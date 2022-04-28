Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Oshiomhole attacked by his commissioners over senatorial ambition - P.M. News
PM News
- Two commissioners in Mr. Adams Oshiomhole’s cabinet while he was Edo governor, have kicked against Oshiomhole’s senatorial ambition.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Oshiomhole’s ex-commissioners oppose senatorial ambition
Premium Times:
Two ex-commissioners who served under Oshiomhole oppose his Senate ambition
The Eagle Online:
Oshiomhole’s ex-Commissioners kick against his senatorial ambition
News Verge:
Two of Oshiomhole’s commissioners as Edo governor kick against his senatorial ambition — NEWSVERGE
Daily Nigerian:
2 ex-Edo commissioners kick against Oshiomhole’s senatorial ambition
News Diary Online:
Two of Oshiomhole’s commissioners as Edo governor kick against his senatorial ambition
News Breakers:
Oshiomhole attacked by his commissioners over senatorial ambition
More Picks
1
Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media -
Legit,
11 hours ago
2
Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support -
Legit,
14 hours ago
3
Communal clashes: Bauchi Gov imposes curfew on Gudum Hausawa community -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
4
Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
6
Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation -
Legit,
10 hours ago
7
How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
8
Zamfara govt dethrones 2 emirs, district head accused of aiding bandits -
Legit,
8 hours ago
9
Update: Police invite Nigerian Pastor who allegedly charged his members N310k to 'fly them to heaven' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
10
All the ladies in our society condemn polygamy online. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
