Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Solid minerals is attracting terrorists to Nigeria - Governor Ayade
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has claimed that solid mineral deposit in Nigeria is attracting terrorists to the country.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Solid minerals attracting terrorists to Nigeria – Ayade
Information Nigeria:
Solid Minerals Attracting Terrorists To Nigeria – Ayade
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Solid minerals is attracting terrorists to Nigeria
News Breakers:
Solid Minerals Attracting Terrorists To Nigeria – Ayade
Tori News:
Solid Minerals Is Attracting Terrorists To Nigeria - Governor Ayade
