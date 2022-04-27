Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo
Sahara Reporters
- How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Friday Posts:
How I Learnt Of My Nomination As Buhari’s Running Mate – Osinbajo
Ladun Liadi Blog:
How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija News:
How I Learnt Of My Nomination As Buhari’s Running Mate – Osinbajo
Within Nigeria:
How I learnt of my nomination as Buhari’s running mate – Osinbajo
Tori News:
How I Learnt Of My Nomination As Buhari’s Running Mate – Osinbajo
Kemi Filani Blog:
Osinbajo reveals who told him he was Buhari's running mate - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
UCL: Agbonlahor names Liverpool player to help Villarreal in semi-final tie -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
2
Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support -
Legit,
6 hours ago
3
Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Why Goodluck Jonathan Can't Contest For Nigerian President Again – Lawyer, Falana -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
5
Fans console May Edochie as hubby Yul welcomes baby with new wife -
Legit,
1 day ago
6
GTCO Plc Releases Q1 2022 Unaudited Result, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦54.3billion -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
23 hours ago
7
MTN Nigeria, Pan-Atlantic University Launch Media Innovation Programme (MIP) -
Tech Economy,
1 day ago
8
Celebrities react as Yul Edochie announces second wife, son -
Daily Trust,
21 hours ago
9
Update: Police invite Nigerian Pastor who allegedly charged his members N310k to 'fly them to heaven' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Second wife scandal: You are my number one, Yul Edochie tells first wife, May -
Nigerian Tribune,
6 hours ago
